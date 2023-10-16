Israel accuses Iran of ordering Hezbollah attacks along northern border with Lebanon

Israel’s military is accusing Iran Monday of orchestrating attacks by the militant group Hezbollah along the Lebanon-Israel border over the weekend.

“Hezbollah carried out a number of shooting attacks yesterday in order to try and divert our operational efforts from the south, this under the direction and backing of Iran while putting the state of Lebanon and its citizens at risk,” Israel Defense Forces spokesman Rear. Adm. Daniel Hagari wrote on X.

“The IDF is strongly deployed and organized in the north,” he added. “We have increased our strength and we react offensively to any activity against us in a determined way.”

The statements come as the IDF and Israel’s Ministry of Defense announced a plan Monday to evacuate residents located near the Lebanese border to state-funded guesthouses.

“The National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) of the Ministry of Defense and the IDF are announcing the implementation of a plan to evacuate residents of northern Israel who live in the area up to 2 kilometers from the Lebanese border to state-funded guesthouses,” a joint statement from the agencies read.

As skirmishes broke out between Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants along Israel’s northern border on Sunday, a United Nations mission said a rocket struck its headquarters in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah spokesperson Rana Sahili told the Associated Press that the fighting was “only skirmishes” and just a “warning.”

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday also warned that Hezbollah militants pose a “real risk of escalation” at Israel’s northern border.

Sullivan, making the rounds on several Sunday TV news shows, also noted Iran’s possible involvement, as the regime has long bolstered the Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon.

“We are concerned. We see a real risk of escalation on the northern border,” he told ABC’s “This Week.” “And that is why President Biden has been so clear and forceful in saying that no state and no group should seek to exploit this situation to their advantage or should escalate the conflict.”

Fox News’ Landon Mion, Stephen Sorace and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.