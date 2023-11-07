Israel ambassador calls for action against rise in antisemitism, those who allow it: ‘Don’t ignore it’

The Israeli ambassador to the United Nations has taken a firm stance against the surge in antisemitism, insisting the “time for words has passed” and that we must take action now to “ensure that no Jew lives in fear” amid Israel’s war with Hamas.

Addressing a meeting at the U.N. headquarters in New York City on Monday, Ambassador Gilad Erdan said there must be “a clear price for hate crimes against Jews.”

“Now more than ever we need to act,” Erdan said. “Governments need to take action, universities need to take action, social media companies need to take action, Even individual people can take action. If you see or hear antisemitism, don’t ignore it. Call it out. Report it. Use your voice, but even more than that – act. When we see Jew haters tearing down posters of our hostages, babies, we must report them to their employers and have them terminated.”

Erdan also spoke to rise in anti-Israel rallies and meetings that have taken place on several college campuses in recent weeks around the U.S., calling for those who take part in or allow the rallies to proceed to face severe consequences.

“When university presidents facilitate terrorist-supporting rallies, we must call for their resignation loud and clear,” he said. “When Jewish students are assaulted on campus, we must demand the antisemite be expelled. Any university that cannot even condemn terror or refuses to provide safety for Jewish students facing threats and violence is not safe for any student. Whoever stayed silent after the massacre of children does not hold the moral credibility to educate children.”

“These haters must be silenced. It is not us who should remain silent,” Erdan added.

During his remarks, Erdan also donned the yellow star patch that he vowed to wear late last month until the council explicitly condemns Hamas.

“I wear this patch as a symbol of determination and strength! Israel is strong and Israel will win. We must remember the price of silence in the face of evil. The patch is a reminder of the disgraceful silence of the UN,” he said of the patch on Monday.

Noa Fay, a student at Columbia University who has been outspoken about the anti-Israel sentiment shared by some of her peers on college campuses, was also in attendance for the meeting and called on ambassadors at the UN to take action against antisemitism and “intervene.”

“At school we learn about you, the UN. We learn about the significance of this body, this institution … some of us debate it,” she said. “I challenge you all now to show us, show the students that have been raised to look to this institution as the ultimate source of international order and justice, that you are indeed what you say you are.”

“You are the adults we are raised to admire, to revere. If you will not step in, if you adults will not step in, I fear for my generation. Because if this body of world leaders of adults will not step in, who am I supposed to raise my children to admire, to revere, as upholders of morality, world order, and of justice?”

Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli demonstrations have broken out across U.S. college campuses following Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 ambush. Many colleges have seen anti-Israel rallies paired with antisemitic incidents and violent threats, leaving some Jewish students feeling unsafe on campus.

There were 312 antisemitic incidents between Oct. 7 and Oct. 23, a nearly 400% rise year-over-year, according to the Anti-Defamation League. The increase led the Biden administration to partner with universities to combat threats against Jewish students.