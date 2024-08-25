Israel attacks targets in Lebanon to thwart Hezbollah’s prepared strikes: IDF

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said Sunday morning that it has “proactively and broadly” begun striking Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon to eliminate threats against Israel.

This comes after the IDF detected Hezbollah preparations to fire missiles and rockets toward Israeli territory.

“We are removing threats against the Israeli home front,” IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said at a press briefing. “Dozens of [Israeli Air Force] jets are currently striking targets in various locations in southern Lebanon. We are continuing to remove threats, and to intensively strike against the Hezbollah terrorist organization.”

“Hezbollah is launching rockets and UAVs toward Israeli territory,” he continued. “Our aerial defense systems, the Israeli Navy’s ships and IAF planes are taking part in the mission of defending Israel’s skies, identifying and intercepting threats, and striking any place in Lebanon that is required in order to remove threats and hit Hezbollah.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who convened a meeting with cabinet members Sunday morning, once again called for an end to the displacement of tens of thousands of Israelis by months of hostilities.

“We are determined to do everything to protect our country, return the residents of the north safely to their homes and continue to uphold a simple rule: Whoever harms us, we will harm them,” Netanyahu said.

The IDF has already intercepted several rockets and UAVs that were launched toward Israeli territory, Hagari said.

Hagari also warned civilians in southern Lebanon that they are in danger, saying the IDF has learned that Hezbollah is firing into Israeli territory near their homes.

Hezbollah released a statement saying it launched an offensive towards Israel and that its military operation for the day has been completed.

“With God’s help, all offensive drones were launched at their designated times from all their positions and crossed the Lebanese-Palestinian borders towards the intended target from multiple paths,” the statement said. “Thus, our military operation for today has been completed and accomplished, praise be to God Almighty.”

“The enemy’s claims about the preemptive action it took, the targets it achieved, and its disruption of the resistance’s attack are empty claims that contradict the facts on the ground and will be refuted in a speech by Hezbollah’s Secretary-General, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, to be scheduled later today,” the statement added.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Sunday morning called on dozens of his foreign counterparts around the world to support Israel after the country attacked Hezbollah to thwart attacks against the Jewish State.

The minister stressed that Israel is acting to protect its citizens and territory against “the axis of evil led by Iran, which has a declared goal of bringing about Israel’s destruction,” according to the Israeli government. Katz said Israel does not want an all-out war.

“Hezbollah has just launched over 150 projectiles from Lebanon toward Israeli territory. We target terrorist infrastructure, they target civilians,” the IDF wrote on social media Sunday morning.

Israeli Defense Minister Gallant declared an Emergency Situation for 48 hours.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke to Gallant about the IDF’s activities after Israel began eliminating Hezbollah targets. They discussed the importance of avoiding regional escalation and Gallant emphasized that Israel seeks to defend its citizens using all the means at its disposal to eliminate imminent threats.