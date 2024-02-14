Israel conducts airstrikes in Lebanon after deadly Hezbollah attack

Israel is launching airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon Wednesday, after the terrorist organization launched a rocket barrage that killed one woman and injured eight others in Israel.

The rocket barrage struck several northern Israeli communities on Wednesday morning. One of those injured remains in serious condition, another received significant injuries and six others were lightly injured, according to local officials.

Hezbollah’s rockets struck the Kibbutz Manara, Moshav Netu’a, as well as a military base, all in northern Israel.

The exchange of fire comes after Israel has repeatedly warned Hezbollah that a full-scale war with Israel remains on the table.

Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari addressed Hezbollah earlier in February, saying that Israel will be “ready to attack immediately” if provoked, but said they do not wish for outright war.

“We do not choose war as our first priority, but we are certainly prepared,” Hagari said.”We will continue to act wherever Hezbollah is present, we will continue to act wherever it is required in the Middle East. What is true for Lebanon is true for Syria, and is true for other more distant places.”

If Israel were to launch an offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon to the north, it would be locking itself into a two-front war, with Hamas and Gaza in the south.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top Israeli officials have said they expect the war against Hamas to go on for “many more months.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. has sought to prevent Israel’s retaliatory war from boiling over into a regional conflict. Iran’s proxy terrorist groups – Hezbollah among them – have wreaked havoc across the Middle East since Oct. 7, however, launching attacks against the U.S., Israel and international shipping vessels.