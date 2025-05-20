Israel fires back at UK over suspended trade talks, rejects ‘external pressure’

Israel’s Foreign Ministry issued a fiery statement after the U.K. suspended free trade talks over Jerusalem’s handling of the war in Gaza. The U.K. simultaneously imposed new sanctions on the West Bank as it condemned the “persistent cycle of serious violence undertaken by extremist Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.”

The ministry claimed that talks for a new U.K.-Israel free trade agreement were already at a standstill before London’s announcement on Tuesday. Additionally, it accused the U.K. of harming its own citizens due to its “anti-Israel obsession and domestic political considerations.”

“Even prior to today’s announcement, the free trade agreement negotiations were not being advanced at all by the current UK government,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry wrote. “More than that, the agreement would serve the mutual benefit of both countries. If, due to anti-Israel obsession and domestic political considerations, the British government is willing to harm the British economy – that is its own prerogative.”

Israel also slammed the additional sanctions on the West Bank in light of the recent death of Tzeela Gez, an Israeli woman who was shot and killed in a terror attack while she was en route to the hospital to give birth. The Israeli Foreign Ministry noted that doctors are still “fighting for her newborn’s life.”

The ministry dismissed the U.K.’s threats toward the end of the post, saying, “[T]he British Mandate ended exactly 77 years ago. External pressure will not divert Israel from its path in defending its existence and security against enemies who seek its destruction.”

U.K. Foreign Minister David Lammy announced the suspension of trade talks as he addressed British lawmakers, saying Israel’s latest offensive in Gaza, Operation Gideon’s Chariot, marked a “dark new phase in this conflict.” In his announcement, Lammy said “the Netanyahu government’s actions have made this necessary.”

Lammy reiterated U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s demand that Israel allow aid to flow into the Gaza Strip. In a joint statement from the U.K., France and Canada, the countries urged Israel to work with the United Nations to “ensure a return to delivery of aid in line with humanitarian principles.”

“If Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete actions in response,” the statement read.

Israel stopped the flow of aid into the Gaza Strip 11 weeks ago, but has resumed allowing limited aid. Israeli U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon told Fox News that the NGOs that are being allowed to distribute aid have ensured that Hamas has not infiltrated their ranks or taken aid meant for civilians.

While aid is being allowed to enter Gaza, Israel has faced backlash over the stringent restrictions, with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot saying it was “insufficient.”

Tom Fletcher, the U.N. undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator who recently accused Israel of committing genocide, described the aid as “a drop in the ocean of what is urgently needed” and called for “significantly more aid” to Gaza.

“We have been reassured that our work will be facilitated through existing, proven mechanisms. I am grateful for that reassurance, and Israel’s agreement to humanitarian notification measures that reduce the immense security threats of the operation. I am determined that our aid reach those in greatest need, and that the risk of theft by Hamas or other armed groups is minimized,” Fletcher said in a statement.

Efrat Lachter contributed to this report.