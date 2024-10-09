Israel hit with multiple terrorist attacks as Hezbollah rocket kills 2 Israelis while walking dogs

Israel was once again hit by a terror attack on Wednesday, as a knife-wielding motorist ran rampant across the coastal city of Hadera, putting eight people in the hospital. The stabbing took place as rockets landed in a city in Israel’s northeastern region, killing two people.

It is unclear at this time if any others were injured in the attack on the border city.

Though farther south on Israel’s north-central coastline, a knife-bearing terrorist took off on a moped in Hadera, hitting four different parts of the city and wounding eight people in a stabbing attack.

According to the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera, the eight people injured in the rampage were being treated, including one victim who is in “grave condition” and one in “critical condition.”

Four of the victims were described as in “moderate condition,” while another was “lightly injured.” An eighth individual was also hospitalized for anxiety.

The suspect, who was eventually subdued by armed residents until the police arrived on the scene, according to an initial report by the Times of Israel, was identified as an Israeli-Arab man from the city of Umm el-Fahm, located near the border with the West Bank, and was previously known to police for other criminal activities.

The hospital said in an update that the suspect had been shot and wounded, and a video posted to X showed armed residents firing into the sky before one shot at the suspect, potentially hitting him, while others yelled at him to get onto the ground.

The Times of Israel reported that once police arrived on the scene, they pushed the suspect to the ground and yelled at the civilians standing nearby not to shoot.

The attacks across Israel come as the Jewish nation finds itself embroiled in multiple conflicts with Hamas in the south and Hezbollah in the north.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Biden spoke on Wednesday to discuss Israel’s anticipated retaliatory attack against Iran following its massive missile strike on Israel last week, reported Israeli news outlets.

The Biden administration has grown increasingly frustrated with Israel over its withholding of security details and had previously urged it not to launch an incursion into Lebanon against Hezbollah over concerns it could prompt a broader regional war.

The White House has urged Israel not to hit Iranian nuclear or oil facilities and to keep its retaliation “proportionate,” though the administration has not specified what this type of attack would look like.