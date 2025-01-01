Israel kills Hamas commander who led heinous Oct. 7 attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz killed in drone attack: IDF

A top Hamas commander responsible for the heinous Oct. 7 attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz has been killed by a targeted drone strike, the Israel Defense Force (IDF) announced.

Abd al-Hadi Sabah, who led the infiltration into Kibbutz Nir Oz, which ravaged the community near the Gaza border on Oct. 7, was killed on Tuesday local time in the Western Khan Yunis Battalion.

The IDF said in a release on social media Tuesday that they conducted the intelligence-based strike alongside the Israeli Security Agency (ISA).

The agencies said that Sabah was hiding in a shelter in the designated humanitarian area in Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza.

The agencies noted that Sabah was one of the leaders of the infiltration into Kibbutz Nir Oz during Oct. 7 and had been a leader in “numerous terrorist attacks against IDF troops.”

“The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against all of the terrorists who took part in the murderous October 7th Massacre,” the agencies said.

The IDF said that they took “numerous steps” to mitigate harm to civilians by using “precise munitions, intelligence, and aerial surveillance.”

Sabah’s leadership on the destruction of Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel left nearly half of the 400 residents murdered or taken captive during the Oct. 7 attack.