Israel launches major West Bank counterterror operation that kills 9 militants, IDF says

The Israeli military carried out a major operation in the West Bank this week that killed nine militants, Israel Defense Forces announced Wednesday.

The IDF said a large group of its forces entered the city of Jenin on Wednesday, adding that all nine people who were killed in the operation were militants. IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani said three of the individuals were killed in an airstrike on Tulkarem, while four others were killed in an an airstrike in Al-Faraa.

The final two were killed by Israeli soldiers.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz wrote on social media that the goal of the operation was to destabilize Iranian “terrorist infrastructure” within the West Bank.

FAMILIES OF HOSTAGES TAKEN IN ISRAEL ON OCT. 7 PLEAD FOR PEACE AT INTERFAITH CONFERENCE IN NYC

“We must deal with the threat just as we deal with the terrorist infrastructure in Gaza, including the temporary evacuation of Palestinian residents and whatever steps are required,” Katz wrote. “This is a war for all terms and purposes and we must win it.”

The West Bank operation comes one day after the Israeli military successfully rescued a hostage being held by Hamas in Gaza on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON POST DELETES ‘UNACCEPTABLE’ POST SCOLDING AMERICAN HOSTAGE PARENTS FOR NOT BEING CRITICAL OF ISRAEL

“The IDF and ISA have rescued Qaid Farhan Alkadi from Gaza where he was held hostage, and brought him to his family in Israel. This operation was part of the IDF’s daring and courageous activities conducted deep inside the Gaza strip,” said Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant.

“This operation joins a series of actions taken by the IDF that bring us closer to achieving the goals of this war,” Gallant continued. “I would like to reiterate and emphasize: Israel is committed to taking advantage of every opportunity to return the hostages home to Israel.”

ISRAEL RESCUES 4 HOSTAGES KIDNAPPED BY HAMAS: ‘WE ARE OVERJOYED’

Qaid Farhan Alkadi from Rahat was reportedly rescued by a mixed company of Israeli combatants, including members of the 401st Brigade, 162nd Division, and Shayetet 13.

Members of the engineering combat spec-ops unit Yahalom and intelligence operatives from the Israel Security Agency also contributed to the rescue.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alkadi, 52, had been held in the Gaza Strip for almost a year. No further details are being made available on the nature of the rescue operation, “due to considerations of the safety of our hostages, the security of our forces, and national security.”