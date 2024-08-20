Israel recovers 6 dead hostages in ‘complex rescue operation,’ says bodies held under humanitarian area

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) recovered the bodies of six deceased Israeli hostages in a rescue operation Monday, the forces announced.

“Overnight our forces returned the bodies of six of our hostages that had been held by the murderous Hamas terrorist organization,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

“Our hearts grieve over the terrible loss,” Netanyahu said. “My wife Sara and I convey our heartfelt condolences to the dear families.”

“I would like to thank the brave IDF and ISA fighters and commanders for their heroism and determined action,” he added. “The State of Israel will continue to make every effort to return all of our hostages – the living and the deceased.”

The bodies of Nadav Popplewell, Yagev Buchshtab, Yoram Metzger, Chaim Peri, Alexander Dancyg, and Avraham Munder returned from Khan Yunis area in Gaza thanks to the efforts of the IDF’s 98th Division and carried out by the “Yahalom” Unit of the Paratroopers Brigade, along with others, the IDF announced.

In a statement, IDF International spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani said, “This was a complex rescue operation that was conducted both above and below ground. We have not yet finished all our missions in the area. We are still operating inside the tunnels”. He continued, “The bodies were being held in a tunnel under an area previously designated as part of the Humanitarian Area in Khan Yunis”.

The forces located a tunnel shaft about 10 meters deep leading to an underground tunnel route where the bodies of the hostages were found, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

“The soldiers of the Yahalom Unit and the ISA investigated the route and neutralized the obstructions, blast doors, weapons, explosives and hideouts used by the terrorists,” the IDF explained. “The rescue was carried out after prolonged combat in a built-up area and in multi-story buildings, in which the forces carried out operations and searches that led to the elimination of terrorists and the destruction of terrorist infrastructure.”

The IDF and ISA stressed that they continue to deploy “all operational and intelligence means in order to fulfill the supreme national mission of bringing back all the hostages,” according to their statement.

“The recovery of the bodies of Abraham, Alex, Chaim, Yagev, Yoram, and Nadav crucially provides their families with necessary closure and grants eternal rest to the murdered,” the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement.

“Israel has a moral and ethical obligation to return all the murdered for dignified burial and to bring all living hostages home for rehabilitation,” the organization said. “The immediate return of the remaining 109 hostages can only be achieved through a negotiated deal.”

“The Israeli government, with the assistance of mediators, must do everything in its power to finalize the deal currently on the table,” the organization said.

Hamas still has 109 hostages in their custody, with 36 of them presumed dead and their bodies still in Gaza. Eight of those remaining hostages are American, with three believed to have been murdered in captivity by Hamas.

The rescue operation occurred as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday announced that Netanyahu had “accepted” President Biden’s cease-fire plan, even though Netanyahu has not yet formally agreed to any cease-fire at this time. The U.S. will continue to coordinate with Egyptian and Qatari leadership to “bridge the gaps” between warring parties.

“The parties – with the help of the mediators, the United States, Egypt and Qatar – have to come together and complete the process of reaching clear understandings about how they’ll implement the commitments that they’ve made under this agreement,” Blinken said without specifics on what was included.

“But there is, I think, a real sense of urgency here across the region on the need to get this over the finish line and to do it as soon as possible,” Blinken added. “The United States is deeply committed to getting this job done – getting it done now.”

Blinken then met on Tuesday with Egyptian counterparts with the aim of trying to finalize a cease-fire deal in Gaza “that would secure the release of all hostages, surge humanitarian assistance and create a path for broader regional stability,” according to U.S. State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel.

“They also discussed other regional issues and priorities relevant to our bilateral relationship,” Patel said. “The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also agreed to continue close coordination on ending the Sudan conflict, and the need for the Sudanese Armed Forces to join negotiations in Switzerland.”

Additionally, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) struck two Hezbollah launchers in the areas of Mansouri and Taybeh in southern Lebanon. The launchers were ready to be used immediately against Israeli territory.

The U.S. has also held strategic dialogue with Egyptian counterparts to “further strengthen the bilateral partnership” between the two countries on a range of issues.

Netanyahu assured families of the remaining hostages that the IDF is using “all necessary force to dismantle Hamas’ rule and its military capability, and this is moving forward.”

“At the same time, [we are] making an effort to return the hostages and preserve our strategic security assets in the face of major domestic and foreign pressure.”

“The first thing is to eliminate Hamas and achieve victory,” he told the families in a forum on Tuesday. “We are approaching this step by step.”