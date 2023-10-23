Israel Security Agency creates new unit to hunt, kill every Hamas terrorist in Oct. 7 surprise attacks: report

Israel’s version of the FBI has reportedly launched a new unit dedicated to tracking down and killing every Hamas terrorist who took part in the surprise Oct. 7 attacks from Gaza.

The Israel Security Agency, known as Shin Bet, established a new unit known as NILI, an acronym in Hebrew for “The Eternity of Israel Will Not Lie,” according to the Jerusalem Post.

The new unit, which will operate separately from other command and control units focused on taking out strike cells and high-ranking Hamas officials, is tasked with tracking down and eliminating every person who played a role in the atrocities, according to the report.

It will specifically target members of a special Hamas commando unit within the terror organization’s Nukhba wing. which Israel believes carried out the attacks.

Those assigned to the unique mission reportedly include both field operatives and intelligence personnel.

Israeli forces have claimed to have killed several Hamas commanders in recent days as they continue their strikes on the Gaza Strip. Among them are Ali Qadhi, a commander within the Hamas Nukhba force considered a key player in the attack on the border region, as well as Billal Al Kedra, who Israeli forces say led Hamas’ deadly raid in Nirim.

More than 20 towns and villages in southern Israel were ambushed in the sweeping assault by Hamas militants launched from the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, according to The Associated Press. More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed in Hamas’ initial assault, and roughly 200 others are said to have been taken to Gaza as hostages.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.