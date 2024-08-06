Israel strike in Lebanon reportedly kills 4 Hezbollah operatives as region braces for possible Iran attack

As Israel braces for a possible attack from Iran, Israel Defense Forces on Tuesday said it carried out an airstrike in southern Lebanon, reportedly killing four Hezbollah operatives.

The strike was carried out in the Nabatieh area, where the IDF said its fighter jets targeted a building used by Hezbollah in the Southern Front.

A second building in which Hezbollah operates was also struck in Khiam, the IDF said.

While the IDF did not immediately note any casualties, Lebanese security sources told the AFP that four Hezbollah members were killed in the strike, according to the Times of Israel.

ISRAEL STARES DOWN ‘RING OF FIRE’ AS IRAN PLEDGES RETALIATION

Meanwhile, Israel continues to be attacked while preparing for a potential larger conflict.

Fox News Foreign Correspondent Trey Yingst reported that Hezbollah launched a rocket and drone attack into northern Israel on Monday. First responders reported that shrapnel injured two people, one of them critically.

Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah have exchanged near-daily strikes for the past 10 months. The conflict was sparked after Iranian proxy Hamas carried out a massacre against Israel on Oct. 7, slaughtering 1,200 people, including over 30 Americans.

Tensions have escalated in recent weeks as world leaders worry that the conflict could boil over into a larger regional war.

BIDEN TO MEET WITH NATIONAL SECURITY TEAM AHEAD OF ANTICIPATED IRANIAN ATTACK AGAINST ISRAEL

Israel confirmed last week that its forces killed top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr and Hamas commander Muhammad Deif in recent strikes.

The assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week ratcheted up tensions in the Middle East tinderbox further. Israel has not come out publicly to claim responsibility for the killing, but Iran and Hamas are accusing the Jewish state of being behind it.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has said it is “Iran’s duty to avenge Haniyeh’s blood, because he was martyred on our soil.”

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials have reiterated that Israel remains ready for any scenario.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.