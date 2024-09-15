Israel struck by long-range missile from Yemen, 40 projectiles from Lebanon in early morning attacks

A long-range missile fired from Yemen early Sunday landed in central Israel, according to the Israeli military.

The attack prompted air raid sirens in the region and local media aired photos of what appeared to be a fragment from a missile or interceptor that landed on a train station in the central town of Modiin.

There were no reports of casualties or damage from the missile, but authorities observed a fire in the rural area. The IDF said in a statement that “an initial inquiry indicates the missile most likely fragmented in mid-air.” It also said the fallen fragments from its missile interceptors caused minor damage at the Modiin station.

Before a meeting of his government, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the Houthis and Israel’s enemies. “They should know that we exact a high price for any attempt to attack us. Whoever needs a reminder of this, is invited to visit the port of Hodeidah,” adding “Whoever attacks us will not evade our strike.”

In addition to the attack from Yemen, the Israeli military said around 40 projectiles were fired from Lebanon early Sunday. Some were intercepted while the rest fell in open areas, the military said.

The Times of Israel reported the Houthis claimed responsibility for Sunday’s missile strike, claiming it was a hypersonic missile fired from Yemen.

Local media reported sounds of explosions resulting from the missile but Israel’s military said later the sound came from the interceptors.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have repeatedly fired drones and missiles toward Israel since the start of Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza, which started after the terror group launched an attack on the Jewish State on Oct. 7.

Nearly all the attacks have been intercepted over the Red Sea.

No injuries were reported from the projectiles. Israel Fire and Rescue Services are working to extinguish fires that were caused by fallen projectiles in open areas.

Since the Israel-Hamas war began nearly a year ago, Iran and rits financed terror groups have attacked Israeli and U.S. targets, which has led to retaliatory strikes from Israel and its Western allies.

Iran supports terror groups across the region — Hamas, the Houthis and Lebanon’s Hezbollah — which have exchanged fire with Israel nearly every day since the war in Gaza began more than 11 months ago. Iran and its allies have said their actions come as a show of solidarity for the Palestinians.

In July, an Iranian-made drone launched by the Houthis struck Tel Aviv, killing one person and wounding 10 others. In response to that attack, Israel launched a wave of airstrikes on Houthi-held areas of Yemen.

The Houthis have also repeatedly attacked commercial shipping in the Red Sea in what they claim to be a blockade on Israel in support of the Palestinians. However, most of the ships that have been targeted have no connection to Israel.

Tens of thousands of people on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border have been displaced due to the strikes.

Fox News’ Yonat Friling and The Associated Press contributed to this report.