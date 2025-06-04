Israel vows to ‘act accordingly’ as Thunberg sails toward Gaza on Palestinian-flagged vessel

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israel said that it will “act accordingly” to stop the Freedom Flotilla Coalition carrying climate activist Greta Thunberg, who is en route to the Gaza Strip.

Thunberg, 22, a Swedish eco-warrior, set sail this week aboard the Madleen hoisting a Palestinian flag with 11 other activists. It will try to reach the shores of the Gaza Strip to bring in some aid and raise awareness over the humanitarian crisis there.

“We are doing this because, no matter what odds we are against, we have to keep trying,” Thunberg said.

ISRAEL APPROVES PLAN TO CAPTURE ALL OF GAZA, CALLS UP TENS OF THOUSANDS OF RESERVE TROOPS: REPORT

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed Wednesday that it was monitoring the flotilla.

“For this case as well, we are prepared,” IDF spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin told the Times of London. “We have gained experience in recent years, and we will act accordingly.”

Defrin did not disclose any details of how Israel would respond to Thunberg’s arrival.

Among those joining the crew of the Madleen are “Game of Thrones” actor Liam Cunningham and Rima Hassan, a French member of the European Parliament who is of Palestinian descent. She has been barred from entering Israel due to her active opposition to the Israeli assault on Gaza.

‘SQUAD’ DEMS DEMAND END TO US INVESTIGATION INTO ANTI-ISRAEL WEAPONS EMBARGO

Last month, an earlier Freedom Flotilla Coalition ship was damaged just before arriving in the Mediterranean island of Malta to pick up Thunberg for a similar mission, the New York Post reported. The group accused Israel of attacking the vessel with drones.

During her voyage, which began in the Sicilian port of Catania in southern Italy, Thunberg has been filming content for social media, including swimming in the sea.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Because the moment we stop trying is when we lose our humanity. And no matter how dangerous this mission is, it’s not even near as dangerous as the silence of the entire world in the face of the livestreamed genocide,” she said before setting sail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.