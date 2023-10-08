Israeli ambassador calls Hamas attack on Israel ‘truly unprecedented’: ‘This is our 9/11’

Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan called Hamas’s attack on Israel “unprecedented” on “Fox News Live” Saturday, comparing the terrorism to the 9/11 tragedy.

Erdan – whose family lives in Ashkelon, a city near Gaza – called Hamas terrorists “animals” and condemned the military group for killing civilians. The attack began early Saturday morning, which coincided with a major Jewish holiday called Simchat Torah.

“Babies, women, the elderly were dragged outside of their homes, were taken hostage,” Erdan explained. “Civilians were shot and most were massacred in cold blood walking on the streets. This is something that, I mean, is truly unprecedented,” he told Fox News’ Eric Shawn.

Israeli officials estimate that at least 250 people have died in the conflict so far. There have also been 1,500 reported casualties.

AT LEAST 250 DEAD, ISRAELI PM NETANYAHU DECLARES ‘WAR’ AFTER HAMAS TERRORISTS LAUNCH MASSIVE ATTACK

Palestinian authorities have reported slightly lower numbers, reporting at least 232 fatalities and 1,700 injuries.



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



The diplomat explained that because Israel’s population is smaller than the United States, the amount of casualties is proportional to the lives lost on 9/11.

WORLD LEADERS CONDEMN HAMAS FOR ‘UNPRECENDENTED’ ATTACK ON IRAN, HEZBOLLAH PRAISE TERRORISTS

“We already suffered 250 fatalities [which is] like having here, 7500 fatalities,” Erdan explained. “We already have 1500 casualties. It’s like 50,000 casualties here in the United States.”

“This is our 9/11,” he added. “We are committed to change the equation, to shatter the old paradigm. These animals will pay a heavy price and they will learn that these atrocities cannot be committed again against our civilians.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP