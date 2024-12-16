Israeli hostages’ families hold Central Park rally, call on Biden, Trump to bring loved ones home

Families of Israeli hostages held a rally in New York City’s Central Park on Sunday, and called for President Biden and President-elect Trump to bring them home.

“Seize the opportunity, seal the deal, and bring the hostages home,” a press release from the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said.

Photos from the rally show dozens of participants, some holding signs with photos of hostages, and others speaking with microphones and megaphones.

“Please join me for a minute, close your eyes, and imagine the emotional moment we will feel when our government seals the deal, when they release everyone, every single hostage,” Yarden Gonen, sister of hostage Romi Gonen, said in a statement. “And see in your eyes the hugs we will share with our loved ones when we finally see them free from Hamas’ hands. And even for those who didn’t survive, may they have a proper burial in Israel, and may the families find closure. By Hanukkah.”

Weeks ago, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on social media that Capt. Omer Neutra, 21, from New York was killed in battle on Oct. 7, 2023, and “his body has been held hostage in Gaza since.”

Prior to the X posting, it was believed that Neutra was alive and being held hostage.

Due to Neutra’s body being held by Hamas, he is still considered one of seven American hostages held in Gaza.

“Being an American was always a big part of my identity,” hostage Itay Chen’s brother, Roy Chen, said in a statement. “We just got back from a meaningful week in Washington. The message remains the same: it will take leadership to make hard decisions. We are strong enough to make that deal. While we rebuild our country and plan ahead for a better future, we must finish the suffering of the hostages. We must bring them all home now.”

Chen, a U.S.-Israeli citizen who was kidnapped on Oct. 7 while Hamas terrorists invaded southern Israel and massacred hundreds, was confirmed dead in March by the IDF.

