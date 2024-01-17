Israeli Kibbutz Be’eri confirms death of 2 hostages seen in Hamas terror group video

Israeli Kibbutz Be’eri announced on Tuesday that two of its residents being held captive by the Hamas terror group in Gaza have been killed while imprisoned.

Kibbutz officials stated that Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itai Svirsky, 38, who appeared in a new video released by Hamas on Sunday evening, the 100-day anniversary of the October 7 massacre, had been killed.

The video also featured a third hostage, Noa Argamani, 26.

Confirmation from the community comes a day after the Israeli military voiced grave concern over the fates of the two Israeli civilians seized in the October 7 attacks.

Their bodies are also still being held by Hamas, according to kibbutz officials.

Svirsky, 38, from Tel Aviv, was kidnapped from his mother’s home in Kibbutz Be’eri. His mother and his father were murdered on Oct 7th. However, Svirsky’s 97-year-old grandmother survived.

Sharabi was kidnapped with his brother Eli from Kibbutz Be’eri. His daughter’s boyfriend, Ofir Engel, was abducted, too, but has since been released.

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari released a statement saying “This is a new benchmark in barbarism set by Hamas.”

“Hamas is weaponizing social media as an instrument of war. Hamas wages psychological warfare to terrorize and torment the hostages, their families, and the world,” Hagari stated. “Every minute is critical as we fulfill our critical mission: To bring our hostages home.”

On Tuesday, the European Union (EU) imposed sanctions on Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar for his role in planning the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel.

The EU also added Sinwar to the EU terror list while the Israeli military has been attempting to capture or kill Sinwar since the Oct. 7 attack, but so far, has not had success.

Recent reports have suggested that Israel knows Sinwar’s location, but cannot strike against him because he has surrounded himself with Israeli hostages.

As of now, there are still 136 hostages, men, women, children in the hands of Hamas.