Israeli military launches large-scale counterterrorism operation in West Bank city

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a wide-ranging counterterrorism operation in the West Bank city of Jenin on Tuesday. The IDF, Israel Security Authority and Israel Border Police announced the operation in a joint statement, but did not give details. Two people were allegedly killed in an Israeli strike that was part of the operation, France 24 reported, citing the Palestinian Health Ministry.

An Israeli military source allegedly told the Times of Israel that the operation began with drone strikes and is expected to last for several days. The strikes were reportedly on terror infrastructure used by terror organizations operating in Jenin.

“This is another step towards achieving the goal we set – strengthening security in Judea and Samaria,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. “We act methodically and resolutely against the Iranian axis wherever it sends its arms – in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Judea, and Samaria.”

Prior to the IDF’s operation, the Palestinian Authority (PA) had been conducting a weeks-long campaign of its own to reassert control in Jenin and an adjacent refugee camp, which serves as a major hub for terror groups, Reuters reported.

Last month, as it was facing a growing challenge in Jenin, the PA launched an ongoing operation against local terror factions supported by Iran, a crackdown that has sparked violent clashes and highlighted the deepening rift between the PA and local communities.

“Iran has been funding militants to buy weapons, and now the Palestinian Authority is acting to stop that. They’ve taken measures to block the money and crack down on the factions. The PA knows Iran will keep supporting Hamas and Islamic Jihad, and this is the challenge they face. It’s the right time to confront Iran, especially after the wars in Gaza and Lebanon- public mood is not welcoming any military confrontation with Israel after what happened,” Mohammad Daraghmeh, Asharq News bureau chief in Ramallah, told Fox News Digital in December.

The operation in Jenin comes at a turning point for the IDF’s war against Hamas in Gaza. As part of a cease-fire agreement, three Israeli civilian hostages were released on Sunday. Emily Damari, Romi Goren, and Doron Steinbrecher were reunited with their families after spending 471 days in Hamas captivity.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Efrat Lachter and Yonat Friling contributed to this report.