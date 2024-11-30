Israeli military says Hezbollah is smuggling weapons into Lebanon during cease-fire

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Hezbollah terrorists are smuggling weapons into Lebanon despite an ongoing cease-fire agreement with Israel, the Israel Defense Forces alleged Saturday.

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote on X that “earlier today, Air Force fighter jets, under the direction of Military Intelligence, attacked military infrastructure near the border crossings between Syria and Lebanon, which Hezbollah actively used to transfer weapons from Syria to Lebanon.

“This raid came after monitoring the transfer of Hezbollah combat equipment from Syria to Lebanon even after the cease-fire agreement, which constitutes a threat to the State of Israel and a violation of the understandings of the cease-fire agreement,” he added.

The cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah is now in its fourth day on Saturday. Some Israeli forces still remain in southern Lebanon following a ground operation that was launched there in October, and under the terms of the cease-fire, they are expected to withdraw within the next 60 days.

However, Hezbollah’s militants still appear to be active within Lebanon.

Adraee said Saturday that “a number of gunmen were observed arriving in the southern Lebanon area, where they loaded RPGs, ammunition boxes and other military equipment into a vehicle” and “a short time later, an IAF aircraft attacked the vehicle.”

“In another incident, an Air Force aircraft attacked a military vehicle operating inside Hezbollah’s missile production infrastructure deep inside Lebanon,” he continued.

Adraee also said Saturday that in southern Lebanon, Israeli troops “uncovered combat equipment inside a mosque used by Hezbollah members, and the forces confiscated it.”

He shared images of rifles and grenades that reportedly were found at the scene.

“The IDF is deployed in the southern Lebanon area and will enforce any violation of the cease-fire agreement,” he declared.