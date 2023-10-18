Israeli official predicts US ‘involvement’ if Iran, Hezbollah join fighting with Hamas

Israel’s national security adviser on Tuesday predicted U.S. “involvement” in the escalating Israel-Hamas war if Iran and Hezbollah join to fight alongside Hamas.

Tzachi Hanegbi, head of the National Security Council of Israel, made the comments during a televised briefing, pointing to President Biden’s public warning to Hezbollah and Iran to keep out of the fighting and the deployment of U.S. Navy carrier strike groups to the Eastern Mediterranean.

“He is making clear to our enemies that if they even imagine taking part in the offensive against the citizens of Israel, there will be American involvement here,” Hanegbi said of Biden’s support.

“Israel will not be alone. … A U.S. force is here and it is ready,” he added, without elaborating, according to Reuters.

The Pentagon has said no U.S. troops have been deployed, and it has not signaled that U.S. troops would be sent to the battlefield.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Defense issued “be ready to deploy” orders for 2,000 troops, though it said no decisions have been made to deploy any forces at this time. Top officials emphasized that these U.S. troops would be used in advisory roles and provide medical support for Israeli forces.

Biden is preparing to visit the region as he and other world leaders work to prevent the war from spilling into a broader regional conflict.

Meanwhile, Iran’s supreme leader on Tuesday maintained that his country will not step in to stop Hamas and threatened that should Israel fail to end its airstrikes, which he called “crimes,” resistance forces will be “impatient” and no one will be able to stop them.

“If the crimes continue, Muslims will be impatient, resistance forces will be impatient, and nobody will be able to prevent them,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said. “Bombardments should be immediately stopped, Muslim nations are angry.”

