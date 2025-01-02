Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu leaves hospital after prostate surgery

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was released from hospital on Thursday after his prostate surgery ended “successfully,” his office reported on X.

NETANYAHU GOES AGAINST DOCTOR’S ORDERS, APPEARS IN ISRAELI PARLIAMENT AFTER SURGERY

“I have just left Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital,” he said on X. The hospital is in Jerusalem.

His office said Netanyahu, 75, was in good condition and fully conscious after the conclusion of his prostate surgery.