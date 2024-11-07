Israeli PM Netanyahu calls President-elect Trump – here’s what they spoke about

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “was among the first” Wednesday to call President-elect Donald Trump, the world leader’s office says.

“The conversation was warm and cordial. The Prime Minister congratulated Trump on his victory, and the two agreed to work together for Israel’s security,” read a statement from the Israel Prime Minister’s Office.

“The two also discussed the Iranian threat,” it added.

The statement came hours after the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas said Trump’s incoming administration in January must “work seriously to stop the war” in the Gaza Strip.

Last week, a report emerged claiming Trump asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to wrap up the conflict by the time he gets inaugurated on Jan. 20 if he had won the election. Trump ultimately prevailed over Vice President Kamala Harris.

Hamas said, “In light of the initial results showing Donald Trump winning in the U.S. presidential elections,” they believe he is “required to listen to the voices that have been raised by the U.S. public for more than a year regarding the [Israeli] aggression on the Gaza Strip.”

The incoming Trump administration must “work seriously to stop the war of genocide and aggression against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, stop the aggression against the brotherly Lebanese people, stop providing military support and political cover to the Zionist entity, and to recognize the legitimate rights of our people,” Hamas added.

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani – whose country has played a key role in cease-fire talks for Gaza – wrote on X, “Congratulations to President-Elect Donald Trump on winning the U.S. presidential election” and “I wish you all the best during your term and look forward to working together again to strengthen our strategic relationship and partnership, and to advancing our shared efforts in promoting security and stability both in the region and globally.”

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas also said Wednesday that “We will remain steadfast in our commitment to peace, and we are confident that the United States will support, under [Trump’s] leadership, the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people,” according to Middle East Eye.

A source from the Times of Israel said Trump initially gave the message to Netanyahu about ending the war when the Israeli leader visited him at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, this past July.

Fox News’ Andrea Margolis contributed to this report.