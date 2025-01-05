Israeli PM office denies reports that Hamas forwarded list of hostages to release in event of deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has denied reports that Hamas has forwarded a list of hostages to be released in a potential cease-fire agreement Sunday.

Reuters reported earlier Sunday that Hamas had approved a list of 34 hostages it may be willing to release in exchange for a cease-fire agreement. Hamas officials said the deal was contingent on Israel reaching an agreement to withdraw from Gaza and enact a permanent cease-fire.

“Contrary to what was claimed, Hamas has not forwarded a list of names of hostages until this moment,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

The statement comes days after Netanyahu was released from hospital on Thursday after his prostate surgery.

NETANYAHU GOES AGAINST DOCTOR’S ORDERS, APPEARS IN ISRAELI PARLIAMENT AFTER SURGERY

His office said Netanyahu, 75, was in good condition and fully conscious after the conclusion of his prostate surgery .

The Israeli leader has undergone several health procedures over the past two years. In March, Netanyahu underwent hernia surgery under full anesthesia, and Deputy Prime Minister Yariv Levin temporarily assumed his role during the process.

Months before the Oct. 7 attacks, Netanyahu suffered dehydration and was admitted to a hospital in July 2023. The Israeli leader said that he became dehydrated after visiting the Sea of Galilee without water or sun protection during a heatwave.

A week after being admitted for dehydration, Netanyahu’s doctors implanted a pacemaker to regulate his heart rate and rhythm.

Netanyahu’s most recent operation came as the 75-year-old politician continues to testify in a corruption case against him in Israel. He took the stand earlier in December and is expected to continue testifying in the new year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Netanyahu is also currently leading the IDF on multiple fronts across the Middle East , continuing to target Iranian terrorists and their proxies.

Yonat Friling contributed to this report.