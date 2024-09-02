Israeli President Herzog apologizes to slain American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin during emotional eulogy

[[{“value”:”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog eulogized Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin on Monday, apologizing “on behalf of the state of Israel” after Hamas murdered six captives over the weekend.

“Beloved Hersh, with a torn and broken heart, I stand here today as the President of the State of Israel, bidding you farewell and asking for your forgiveness, from you, and from Carmel, from Eden, from Almog, from Alex, and Ori, and from all your loved ones,” Herzog said from the lecturn at Golberg-Polin’s funeral in Jerusalem.

“I apologize on behalf of the State of Israel, that we failed to protect you in the terrible disaster of October 7, that we failed to bring you home safely,” Herzog continued. “I apologize that the country you immigrated to at the age of 7, wrapped in the Israeli flag, could not keep you safe. Rachel, Jon, dear Libby, and Orly, grandparents, and the whole family – I ask for your forgiveness, forgiveness that we could not bring Hersh back home alive. Your special light, Hersh, captivated all of us from the first glance, even through the posters crying out for his return.”

“Most of us did not have the privilege of knowing you in life, but you have been so alive in us for eleven months now; together with many other brothers and sisters, held captive by cursed, monstrous murderers – since Simchat Torah – which turned into the day of our disaster,” he said. “Know this: We are witnesses, and we will never forget. There is no door in the world on which your beloved family did not knock for you, for your rescue and well-being. There is no stone they left unturned, no prayer or plea they did not cry out – from one end of the world to the other – in the ears of God and man.”

Herzog told mourners that the state of Israel “has an urgent and immediate task.”

“Decision-makers must do everything possible, with determination and courage, to save those who can still be saved, and to bring back all our sons and daughters, our brothers and sisters,” he said. “This is not a political goal, and it must not become a political dispute. It is a supreme moral, Jewish, and human duty of the State of Israel to its citizens.

“We did not fulfill this duty. And now – we have a sacred and shared obligation, to stand up and bring them all back to their homeland. For the spirit, resilience, and unity of Israel,” Herzog added. “Of course, we do not forget for a moment our obligation to hold accountable the despicable murderers who butchered you, Hersh, your friends, our sisters, and our brothers. Here too, the mission is clear and binding: To continue fighting relentlessly against the murderous terrorist organization Hamas, which has once again proven that there is no end to its savagery and the crimes against humanity it is willing to commit.”

Thousands attended the funeral Monday for Goldberg-Polin, a 23-year-old native of Berkeley, California, according to The Associated Press. He was one of the most well-known hostages, and his parents had led a high-profile campaign for the captives’ release, meeting with President Biden and Pope Francis and addressing the Democratic National Convention last month.

Biden, who had been on vacation for two consecutive weeks, arrived back at the White House from Rehoboth Beach, Delware, on Monday morning. He and Vice President Kamala Harris convened in the Situation Room with a hostage deal negotiating team following the murder of Goldberg-Polin and five other hostages by Hamas on Saturday.

Goldberg-Polin, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen, was seized at a music festival in southern Israel during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. Israeli forces recovered his body in the tunnels under Rafah, along with Israelis Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi and Master Sergeant Ori Danino. Hamas terrorists murdered the six hostages as Israeli forces closed in during a rescue mission in Gaza, according to the Israeli military.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant on Sunday, to pass “along his deepest condolences to the families of all of the slain hostages, and he expressed outrage at their vicious, illegal, and immoral execution at the hands of Hamas,” the U.S. Defense Department said in a statement. “The Secretary affirmed that Hamas leaders must be held accountable for their crimes. And Secretary Austin and Minister Gallant reaffirmed their mutual commitment to swiftly reaching a ceasefire deal to secure the release of all of the hostages.”

Hamas still holds 101 hostages, including seven Americans, following the Oct. 7 attacks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

“}]]