Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu wishes a merry Christmas to Christians around the world

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wished Christians worldwide a merry Christmas and thanked the Christian community for its support amid the Jewish state’s ongoing conflicts with terror groups.

Netanyahu published a video message on Christmas Eve on his account on the social media platform X.

“My dear Christian friends, as you gather with your family and friends this Christmas, I wish the Christian community in Israel and around the world blessings for a Merry Christmas from the Holy Land,” he said.

This comes as Israeli forces have been involved in ongoing conflicts against terror groups including Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon following Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 surprise attack, which led to military retaliation from Israel.

“At a time when Israel is fighting on seven fronts, we deeply appreciate the steadfast support of our Christian friends around the world. You’ve stood by our side, you’ve stood by our side resiliently, consistently, forcefully as Israel defends our civilization against barbarism,” Netanyahu said.

“The people of Israel are united in defending our nation against those bent on our destruction,” he continued. “We seek peace with all those who wish peace with us, but we will do whatever is necessary to defend the one and only Jewish state, the repository and the source of our common heritage.”

There are more than 180,000 Christians who live in Israel, making up about 1.8% of the country’s population of more than 9.9 million people, according to the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics.

The Christian population grew by 0.6% last year.

“Israel leads the world in fighting the forces of evil and tyranny, but our battle is not yet over,” the prime minister said. “With your support, and with God’s help, I assure you, we shall prevail. From Jerusalem, city of peace, I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”