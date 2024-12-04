Israel’s Netanyahu reacts after Trump warns of ‘hell to pay’ if Hamas doesn’t free hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says President-elect Donald Trump is in the “right place” when it comes to his warning of there being “hell to pay” if Hamas doesn’t release their remaining hostages.

“President Trump put the emphasis in the right place, on Hamas, and not on the Israeli government, as is customary [elsewhere],” Netanyahu said Tuesday at the beginning of a cabinet meeting, according to Reuters.

Trump on Monday called on Hamas to release all hostages prior to when he takes office on Jan. 20.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said nothing was being done to free those being held by the Iran-backed terror group since Oct. 7, 2023, after Hamas attacked Israel and killed more than 1,100 people and kidnapped at least 250 others. Of the 101 hostages that remain in Gaza, seven are Americans.

“Everybody is talking about the hostages who are being held so violently, inhumanely, and against the will of the entire World, in the Middle East – But it’s all talk, and no action!” Trump wrote.

“Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity,” Trump added.

The message also drew support from Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

“This is the way to bring back the hostages: by increasing the pressure and the costs for Hamas and its supporters, and defeating them, rather than giving in to their absurd demands,” Reuters quoted him as saying.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report.