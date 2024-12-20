Italian artisans make around 100K bulbs for the signature light display at Singapore’s Christmas Wonderland

Singapore’s Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay is an annual event filled with holiday spirit.

This year marks the 11th edition of the event with dazzling light installations that are sure to impress.

There are plenty of light displays that will leave visitors in awe at Christmas Wonderland, but there is one that is exceptionally impressive.

This is the Spalliera light display that extends 20 meters (over 65 feet) into the sky, according to the Christmas Wonderland website.

This particular light display, inspired by Italian Gothic architecture, is a handmade work by artisans.

In 2023, the handmade light display, which was inspired by northern Italy’s Mesola Castle, was illuminated by 103,000 bulbs, according to an Instagram post from the event’s page.

This year’s light fixture is new in its design, pulling inspiration from the Orvieto Cathedral in Umbria, Italy, according to the Christmas Wonderland website.

The light display was handmade by artisans in Puglia, Italy, per the website.

While visiting Spalliera, guests can also experience artificial snowfall at “Blizzard Time.”

While surrounded by illumination and encompassed by “snow,” guests will also hear “Magic of Christmas,” by Singaporean composer Dr. Darius Lim, according to the Christmas Wonderland website.

Other featured activities at the event include a 50-meter-long tunnel filled with lights, as well as several picture-perfect light displays, such as a large ice skate, ornaments and gift boxes.

Of course, pictures with Santa are available at Christmas Wonderland, as well as carnival rides plus games, dining experiences and live performances.

In 2024, Christmas Wonderland runs until the start of the new year on Jan. 1, 2025.