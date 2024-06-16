Italian PM Meloni gives France’s Macron ‘death stare’ after clash over G-7 statement

A video has gone viral showing Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni looking not too thrilled about shaking the hand of French President Emmanuel Macron during the G-7 summit in Italy.

The video clip from Friday shows Macron going down a line, shaking the hands of Italian President Sergio Mattarella and his daughter, first lady of Italy Laura Mattarella, before arriving at Meloni.

As Macron makes his way down the line, Meloni can be seen giving a frosty “death stare” at Macron. When the French leader arrives, she appears to force a smile as the two shake hands.

The exchange came after the two leaders clashed over the use of the word “abortion” in the G-7 statement. Meloni’s government had sought to water down references to abortion in the final statement issued by all the G-7 nations at the end of the summit.

SPOTLIGHT ON ITALY’S MELONI AS SHE HOSTS BIDEN, G-7 LEADERS AMID ONGOING GLOBAL CRISIS

The final statement, released Friday, omits the word “abortion” but does reference the need to promote “reproductive health and rights.”

Macron said that he regretted the decision, telling an Italian reporter on Thursday, “It’s not a vision that’s shared across all the political spectrum.”

“I regret it, but I respect it because it was the sovereign choice of your people,” Macron said.

Meloni told reporters Saturday that a suspected row with Macron had been blown out of proportion.

Meloni, who in 2022 became Italy’s first female Prime Minister, campaigned with the slogan of “God, fatherland, and family.” She has prioritized encouraging women to have babies to reverse Italy’s demographic crisis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Italy legalized abortion in 1978, and Meloni has promised she won’t roll back the law.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Meloni’s office for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.