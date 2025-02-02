Jailed ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan draws parallels to President Trump in fight for justice

FIRST ON FOX: Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was jailed last month on charges of corruption, is being compared by supporters to President Donald Trump given the way they say authorities in Pakistan have persecuted him.

Many have linked his situation to Trump’s and blamed the government for jailing the popular former prime minister. Khan’s plight has also been highlighted by longtime Trump ally and adviser Richard Grenell, who took to social media late last year when he tweeted, “Free Imran Khan!”

A Pakistani court sentenced Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to 14 and seven years in jail after finding them guilty of corruption. They were convicted for allegedly accepting land as a bribe through the Al-Qadir Trust, which they had set up while Khan was in office. Khan, however, maintains his innocence, describing the events as a “witch hunt” in exclusive comments to Fox News Digital. It is just one of the more than 100 cases he is facing.

In response to Fox News Digital questions about Khan’s conviction, Pakistan’s federal minister for information and broadcasting, Ata Ullah TararIn, defended Khan’s conviction. “The 190 million pound case is one of the biggest corruption cases in the history of Pakistan, and it is a mega scam in which former Prime Minister Imran Khan, and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have been found to be guilty. There is irrefutable evidence that they not only used the official position to grant illegal favor to a property tycoon, but they also received gratification and formed a sham trust in order to grant this favor to a property tycoon.”

He continued, “This is corruption of the highest order, and the former prime minister has been convicted on the basis of irrefutable evidence of corruption and this, this scam, which is the biggest scam in the history of Pakistan, has reached its legal conclusion.”

Khan has denied the charges and says his 2023 arrest and consequent sentencing was a plot to stop him from returning to office.

Khan’s responses to Fox News Digital questions came via his spokespeople, who communicated them with the former prime minister. Khan noted the parallels between himself and Trump, saying the two shared similar experiences. “The world today needs steadfast leadership that champions peace, democracy, and human rights, and I hope that his leadership can contribute to that vision”.

Trump’s and Khan’s experiences with the authorities share are a key similarity, but their stories mirror each other in ways that go beyond just that.

While Trump transformed the U.S. political scene with his “Make America Great Again” movement, Khan energized Pakistanis with his “Naya Pakistan” (New Pakistan) vision. And in a manner similar to Trump, Khan did away with the elitism of politics, focusing on the average person instead.

Khan told Fox News Digital that his political party “is an inclusive party that represents the diverse fabric of Pakistan.” He noted that while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was initially perceived as a party of the educated elite, that notion was “quickly dispelled.”

Khan continued, the “PTI resonates with people from all walks of life – rural and urban, middle class and marginalized – and it’s because our policies prioritize inclusion, merit and justice.” He added, “We represent all provinces, castes and religions, ensuring that every voice has a place in shaping Pakistan’s future. This inclusivity is what makes us the largest national party, uniting Pakistan under the principles of equity and fairness.”

Zuhair Ahmed, a waiter from Lahore, told Fox News Digital, “Imran Khan resonates with a diverse crowd from all ethnic groups and religious sects. We have never seen a leader who has this much grassroots support-base. That’s the beauty of it, and we are confident that he will return to power and make the country better.”

In Pakistan’s turbulent politics, it has been observed by some analysts that “Allah, the army and America” are the key to rule. Since Trump’s return to office, the South Asian nation has been buzzing with speculation and hope over whether he will force Khan’s release. The two have a friendly relationship, with Trump calling Khan “a very good friend of mine” at a 2020 forum in Davos. The two first met in Washington in July 2019, which at the time was considered a reset for U.S.-Pakistan relations.

Shortly after Trump’s win in November, Grenell wrote on X “Watch Pakistan… Their Trump-like leader is in prison on phony charges, and the people have been inspired by the U.S. Red Wave. Stop the political prosecutions around the world!”

Zulfikar Bukhari, special assistant to Khan, told Fox News Digital “They say Grenell seems to be the second most popular man in Pakistan due to his tweet supporting Khan.” He added that Trump prevailed in a similar situation, and “it’s only a matter of time before Khan also returns.”

Khan tweeted his congratulations to Trump on winning November’s presidential election, noting, “The will of the American people held against all odds.”

When it comes to national priorities, Trump and Khan have put the economy at the forefront. Khan has also asserted that Pakistan will thrive when he makes his comeback. The country’s economy has teetered on the verge of collapse over the past few years.

“Economic diplomacy will be central to my approach. Pakistan is rich in natural resources, yet we have barely scratched the surface of our potential in agriculture, industrialization, and IT,” Khan stated. “These sectors hold immense promise, both domestically and globally.”

Explaining his aspirations, Khan concluded, “Rather than relying on handouts, we must focus on self-sufficiency and leveraging our strengths to build sustainable economic relationships. With a population of 250 million, what succeeds internally can and should be positioned globally, creating opportunities for trade and investment that benefit the nation and our international partners alike.”

Khan’s message to his supporters and foes alike, “The people of Pakistan have never been more awake or more determined. They see with clarity what is happening to their nation, and they understand the forces at play. I firmly believe that truth and justice will ultimately prevail. And as long as I have breath, I will continue to fight for this cause and for a Pakistan that reflects the will and aspirations of its people.”