Jamaican cop accused of abducting, raping woman during traffic stop

A police officer in Jamaica was charged with abducting and raping a woman following a traffic stop, authorities said Wednesday.

JAMAICA REIMPOSES ‘STATE OF EMERGENCY,’ TOURISM INDUSTRY THREATENED BY HIGH CRIME RATE

It happened late last month. A Jamaica Constabulary Force statement said the officer allegedly demanded money in exchange for not charging the woman with an unidentified traffic violation. It said the officer then took the woman to an ATM machine and later raped her.

JAMAICA ISSUES STATE OF EMERGENCY IN RESPONSE TO SURGING CRIME THAT INCLUDES TOURIST HAVEN MONTEGO BAY

Police said they launched an investigation after the woman reported the officer. The statement didn’t indicate whether the woman is Jamaican or a tourist.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP