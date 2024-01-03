Japanese rescue teams race to find earthquake survivors as death count rises

Japanese emergency response teams are searching through the rubble as the death count rises following a series of devastating earthquakes.

The likelihood of survival for victims trapped for longer than 72 hours drops precipitously, making rescue operations an urgent mission.

“More than 40 hours have passed,” said Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. “This is a race against time.”

EARTHQUAKES IN JAPAN KILL AT LEAST 48 AS OFFICIALS RACE TO SAVE PEOPLE TRAPPED IN HOMES

“We have received reports many people are still waiting for rescue under collapsed buildings,” the prime minister continued.

Quakes continue to shake Ishikawa prefecture following the 7.6-magnitude disaster that struck the west coast of the island on New Year’s Day, prompting evacuations and emergency response.

Disaster response personnel have been handing out food, water, and blankets to those affected and arranging for temporary shelter for citizens who’ve lost their homes.

PASSENGERS OF JAPANESE PLANE SPEAK OUT AFTER FIERY COLLISION LEAVES 5 DEAD: ‘IT WAS HELL’

The exact number of people still trapped under the rubble in Ishikawa prefecture is not yet known.

A series of aftershocks have been reported since Jan. 1, including a 4.9 magnitude quake on Wednesday that further shook the region’s infrastructure.

More than 300 people have reportedly been injured in the disasters — more than two dozen of them seriously.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Evacuation centers are currently housing approximately 33,000 people.

The government has warned that further earthquakes could continue in the coming days.