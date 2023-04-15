Japanese suspect throws smoke bomb at prime minister, gets tackled on video

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated Saturday after someone threw an explosive device his way during a campaign event at a fishing port in western Japan.

No one was hurt in the incident and police tackled a suspect as panicking bystanders hurried away while smoke filled the air.

Kishida continued to campaign at Saikazaki port in Wakayama prefecture following the incident. The explosion occurred just before he was set to speak.

A young man was arrested at the scene after he allegedly threw “the suspicious object,” according to Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.

“Elections are the core of democracy, and we should never tolerate threats or obstruction by violence,” Matsuno said.

The secretary refused to comment on the suspect’s motive and background, and explained that authorities are still investigating.

It wasn’t immediately clear what the explosive device was, or how many the suspect had. Some reports said it was a smoke or pipe bomb, possibly with a delayed fuse.

TV footage from the event showed Kishida’s security detail pointing to the ground near him, with the prime minister whipping around.

The camera then points at the crowd as uniformed and plainclothes officers converge on a young man in a white surgical mask and holding a long silver tube.

As they work to remove the tube, a large explosion is heard near where Kishida has been standing and the crowd disperses.

Kishida did not mention the explosion and returned to the Tokyo region later that night.

Matsuno said he had instructed national police to ensure their utmost effort for the protection of dignitaries who are visiting Japan leading up to the Group of Seven summit in May.

Saturday’s attack comes ahead of national local elections, and following the shocking assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe less than a year ago, leading to the resignation of top local and national police chiefs.

Kishida was visiting the area to support his ruling party’s candidate in a local election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.