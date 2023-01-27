Jerusalem synagogue shooting: At least 5 dead after gunman opens fire, Israel police say

A shooting near a synagogue in Jerusalem on Friday evening has left at least five people dead and several wounded, including at least one child.

The suspect who started shooting when he entered the synagogue was killed by police, Israeli police said.

Police are searching for any other suspects.

A 70-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man are in critical condition, a 20-year-old man is in serious condition, a 14-year-old boy is in moderate to severe condition and a 60-year-old woman is in moderate condition, the MDA, Israel’s emergency medical service, said.

The night before, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in Gaza fired rockets into Israel that were intercepted by its Iron Dome system and no injuries were reported. In retaliation, Israeli jets struck Gaza on Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

That came a day after the Palestinian Authority announced it was ending security cooperation with Israel following a deadly raid at a refugee camp that left 10 Palestinians dead.