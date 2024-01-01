Kim Jong Un tells military leaders to mobilize most powerful means to destroy enemies, including US: reports

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un told his military leaders during a meeting on Sunday to mobilize the most powerful means to destroy South Korea and the U.S. if either country chooses to go to war, according to state media reports.

Kim warned the leaders of the dangers of an armed confrontation that is quickly becoming a reality on the Korean peninsula.

He blamed maneuvers by the U.S. and other enemies, which would require North Korea to “sharpen the sword” to protect itself.

“If they chose military confrontation and set the fire, we must mobilize all the most powerful means…to deal a crushing blow and completely destroy them,” Kim was quoted as saying by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

KIM JONG UN REVEALS NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTION TO MAKE MORE NUKES AND LAUNCH MILITARY SATELLITES

The dictator hosted his senior military leaders at the ruling Workers’ Party headquarters to acknowledge and congratulate them on their accomplishments during 2023, KCNA said.

Kim also attended a late-night concert to celebrate the new year, KCNA added.

State media reported on Saturday that Kim’s New Year’s resolution was to develop more nuclear materials and launch three more military satellites in 2024.

KIM JONG UN SAYS ‘WHEN WASHINGTON MAKES A WRONG DECISION,’ ICBM LAUNCH PROVES BEST OPTION

North Korea’s ultimate goal is to have an “overwhelming war response capability,” Kim said.

North Korea has worked extensively in the past year to increase cooperation with its regional allies Russia and the People’s Republic of China.

Kim has been in communication with both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin — to meet the latter face to face, the supreme leader made a rare trip out of the country by train.

KIM JONG UN PERSONALLY OVERSEES LAUNCH OF NORTH KOREA’S MOST POWERFUL ICBM YET

The Central Committee of the North Korean Workers’ Party gathered in Pyongyang last week for the multi-day plenary meeting to review policies leading into the new year.

While the supreme leader of North Korea has historically been expected to deliver a New Year’s Day speech to the people, Kim has delivered the yearly recap speech at Workers’ Party meetings since 2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

North Korea has ramped up its aggression throughout 2023, launching ballistic missiles into the sea around Japan and threatening retaliation against U.S. military exercises.

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom and Reuters contributed to this report.