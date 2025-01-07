Kim Jong Un’s big guns spotted on Russian front lines: report

A North Korean M1989 Koksan self-propelled howitzer has allegedly been spotted on Russia’s front lines, according to reports on Tuesday after news regarding the shipment of two of the big guns was first reported in November.

The artillery weapon has a reported range of up to 37 miles when employing rocket-assisted shells and is capable of firing between one and two shells every five minutes.

News of the weaponry, along with a video apparently showing one of the howitzers in a combat location, was first reported by East 2 West news, and images of the howitzer popped up on social media, though Fox News Digital could not independently verify the location of the weapon.

According to open-source intelligence posted on X in November, the howitzers were geolocated and found to have been passing through Siberia by rail less than a month after the U.S. confirmed North Korea had deployed up to 12,000 soldiers to Russia and some five months after Pyongyang and Moscow signed a defensive treaty pledging to militarily back each other.

It remains unclear if the video of the North Korean big gun was taken from Russia’s Kursk region, where Pyongyang’s soldiers have been sent to counter Ukraine’s incursion first launched in August.

Both Ukraine and Russia have reported heavy losses in the region, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claiming that some 3,800 North Korean troops have been killed or wounded in a Sunday interview.

The Ukrainian military on Monday claimed that some 15,000 Russian soldiers had been killed and 23,000 injured in Kursk during the past five months.

Moscow, according to a Tuesday BBC report, alleged that at least 49,000 Ukrainian troops had been lost, though it has not differentiated between the number of Ukrainians wounded or killed.

Fox News Digital has not been able to independently verify either nation’s casualty reports.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) assessed on Monday that Ukrainian forces made “tactical advances amid continued intensified offensive operations” in Kursk.

“Ukrainian forces may be continuing to conduct long-range strikes against Russian rear areas in Kursk Oblast as part of efforts to use integrated strike capabilities to support ground operations,” the think tank added.

Russian forces continued limited ground operations towards the city of Kharkiv in northern Ukraine on Sunday and Monday, but reportedly saw little advances – an operation Ukraine has in large part successfully countered since May.

Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, said on Monday that Ukraine’s recent offensive operations in Kursk have been able to reduce the number of Russian ground attacks in northern Kharkiv Oblast, reported the ISW.

Reports on Monday suggested that Russian forces had made some advances in Donetsk and had captured Kurakhove, a front-line town in the Donbas region. The seizure of this town could indicate Russian forces are closing in on Ukrainian troops, who have been hammered for months looking to stop Russian forces from encircling the town of Pokrovsk, and which could give Russian forces a strategic win and access to supply routes connecting the area to Zaporizhzhia.

Ukraine has not officially confirmed whether Kurakhove has fallen.

Russian forces are not assessed to have made any strategic advances along other front-line areas at this time.