King Charles lauds ‘resilience’ over ‘aggression’ in riots after criticism he didn’t condemn UK unrest sooner

King Charles III on Friday lauded the “resilience” of many that overshadowed the “aggression” and “criminality” of a smaller number of people amid some of the worst unrest in the United Kingdom’s history, Buckingham Palace said.

The king has been criticized for not speaking out sooner against the riots that began after three young girls were killed in a stabbing attack on July 29, in a town near Liverpool and misinformation spread on social media following the murders and an arrest.

The king and the royal family are currently in Scotland for their annual summer holiday.

“The king shared how he had been greatly encouraged by the many examples of community spirit that had countered the aggression and criminality from a few with the compassion and resilience of the many,” the palace said in a statement. “It remains his majesty’s hope that shared values of mutual respect and understanding will continue to strengthen and unite the nation.”

Charles also gave his “heartfelt thanks to the police and emergency services for all they are doing to restore peace in those areas that have been affected by violent disorder,” the palace added, according to BBC News.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday said that a “standing army” of specialist police would be set up to deal with rioting and that the justice system would be ramped up to deal with hundreds of arrests after violent disorder rocked cities across the nation over the past week.

“Whatever the apparent motivation, this is not protest, it is pure violence, and we will not tolerate attacks on mosques or our Muslim communities,” Starmer said on Monday. “The full force of law will be visited on all those who are identified as having taken part.”

Riots and protests involving hundreds of people have created chaos in towns and cities across the country, with dozens of police officers hospitalized after being struck with bricks, bottles, chairs and large wooden posts.

False social media posts claimed that the suspected attacker was a radical Islamist who had recently arrived in Britain. Police, however, identified the attacker as 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, who was born in Wales to Rwandan parents, and said authorities are not treating the incident as terror-related.

Earlier this week, Kate Williams, a professor of public engagement with history at Reading University told Times Radio: “This would be a moment for the King to talk about multiculturalism, the Commonwealth, people coming together, and I think that if I were advising him I would suggest making that statement sooner [rather] than later.”

She added, “We are in crisis times… this is an outbreak of violence that’s getting worse, it’s not abating. And we are seeing that people are terrified. There are cities tonight that are going to be gripped by this racist violence, by this anti-Islamic violence. It’s just terrible, and I think this is the moment where the monarchy does need to come out and say something.”

The king previously released a message on social media saying he and Queen Camilla were “profoundly shocked” over the murders.

“We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those you have so tragically lost their lives and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack.”

Elsie Dot Stancombe, Bebe King and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, who were all between 6 and 9 years old, were murdered in the attack while attending a dance class in Southport, 17 miles north of Liverpool. Ten others were seriously injured.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council said some 741 people have been arrested in connection with the violence, including 304 who have been charged with criminal offenses.

