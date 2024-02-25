King Charles praises Ukraine’s ‘determination,’ denounces Russia’s ‘indescribable aggression’ 2 years into war

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

King Charles on Saturday praised Ukraine’s “determination and strength” in the face of Russia’s “indiscernible aggression” while marking two years since the country was invaded.

“The determination and strength of the Ukrainian people continues to inspire as the unprovoked attack on their land, their lives and livelihoods, enters a third, tragic, year,” the monarch wrote in an official statement.

He added, “Despite the tremendous hardship and pain inflicted upon them, Ukrainians continue to show the heroism with which the world associates them so closely. Theirs is true valour, in the face of indescribable aggression.”

The king said he had “felt this personally” in meetings he’s had with Ukrainians since the war started, including with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Oleksandra Zelenska and Ukrainian army recruits training in the United Kingdom.

KING CHARLES III’S CANCER ANNOUNCEMENT LEAVES PUBLIC WITH UNANSWERED QUESTIONS: ‘JUST RIP OFF THE BAND-AID’

He continued, “I continue to be greatly encouraged that the United Kingdom and our allies remain at the forefront of international efforts to support Ukraine at this time of such great suffering and need. My heart goes out to all those affected, as I remember them in my thoughts and prayers.”

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

The king’s unusually strong statement comes after the U.K. hit Russia with more sanctions following the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The U.S. has also levied more sanctions on the country.

KING CHARLES REDUCED ‘TO TEARS’ BY CANCER SUPPORT MESSAGES

The British Embassy in Washington, D.C. also lit up its building in the colors of the Ukrainian flag in a show of support on Saturday night.

Charles hosted Zelenskyy a year ago at Buckingham Palace when the Ukrainian president made a surprise visit to the U.K., nearly one year since the war started.

“We’ve all been worried about you and thinking about your country for so long, I can’t tell you,” the king said at the time.

In March of last year, Prince William made a surprise visit to see British and Polish troops stationed on Poland’s border with Ukraine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’m here because I want to personally thank the Polish and British troops working in close and crucial partnership,” the Prince of Wales said at the time.” I also want to pay tribute to the inspiring humanity of the Polish people. You have opened your hearts as much as your homes,” he added, of the Polish people’s willingness to accept Ukrainian refugees.