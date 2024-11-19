Leader of Georgia’s separatist region of Abkhazia resigns, ending unrest

The separatist leader of Georgia’s breakaway region of Abkhazia resigned on Tuesday after days of unrest, in which the opposition and its supporters seized key government buildings and at least 14 people were injured in clashes with police.

Demonstrators stormed the buildings on Friday to protest new measures allowing Russians to buy property in the seaside region, and demanded the ouster of self-styled Abkhazian President Aslan Bzhania, who is backed by Moscow. Bzhania said that he was prepared to resign if the protesters cede control of the buildings, but the opposition refused to do so until he stepped down.

PROTESTERS STORM PUTIN-BACKED PARLIAMENT IN GEORGIA BREAKAWAY REGION

An agreement to end the unrest was reached on Tuesday, Russian media reported, with Bzhania submitting his resignation after all, and the opposition agreeing to leave the occupied buildings. Russian state media outlet Sputnik quoted Abkhazian Vice President Badra Gunba as saying that the agreement was reached after more than nine hours of negotiations.

Bzhania’s resignation — which he promised to walk back if the protesters didn’t cede control of government buildings — was approved by Abkhazia’s parliament on Tuesday afternoon, and Gunba became the province’s acting president, Spuntik reported.

Most of Abkhazia broke away from Georgia in fighting that ended in 1993, and Georgia lost control of the rest of the territory in a short war with Russia in 2008. Russia recognizes Abkhazia as an independent country, but many Abkhazians are concerned that the region of about 245,000 people is a client state of Moscow.

Abkhazia’s mountains and Black Sea beaches make it a popular destination for Russian tourists and the demand for holiday homes could be strong.

At least 14 people were injured Friday when opposition protesters clashed with police, Russian state news agencies reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lawmakers had gathered at the region’s parliament building to discuss ratifying measures allowing Russian citizens to buy property in the breakaway state. However, the session was postponed as demonstrators broke down the gate to the building’s grounds with a truck and streamed inside. Some threw rocks at police, who responded with tear gas.

The arrest of five opposition figures at a similar demonstration last week set off widespread protests the next day in which bridges leading to Sukhumi were blocked.