Lebanon explosions: Hezbollah apparently targeted as pagers detonate, several dead, thousands hurt

Hundreds of handheld pagers exploded across Lebanon on Tuesday, injuring dozens of people, according to a state media report.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that in Beirut’s southern suburbs and other areas “the handheld pagers system was detonated using advanced technology, and dozens of injuries were reported.” It wasn’t immediately clear if people were killed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.