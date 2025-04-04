Luxury cruise ship caught in 40-foot waves while traveling through Drake Passage

Passengers on a cruise ship sailing through rough seas got more than they bargained for when waves up to 40 feet rocked passengers onboard.

Video posted to Instagram shows massive waves hitting the Quark Expeditions’ Ocean Explorer ship, which was traveling between Antartica and the tip of South Africa, known as the Drake Passage, according to the New York Post.

“Imagine if you signed up for a 48 hour rollercoaster,” one travel blogger wrote on Instagram. “Yes, we were safe and it was insane…and at times, even fun? 1000% worth it for this trip of a lifetime!”

NOROVIRUS SICKENS OVER 200 CRUISE SHIP PASSENGERS ON MONTH-LONG VOYAGE

Lesley Anne Murphy, a travel blogger, said that crew on the ship had told passengers to stay in their cabins until the ship was no longer being rocked by the waves.

Quark Expeditions said the Drake Passage has “fierce weather and extremely powerful waves,” since it’s an area where the Pacific, Atlantic, and Southern oceans flow.

TEEN ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISE ATTACKED BY HIV-INFECTED ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT: POLICE

The company said its ships are “built to navigate such waters.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I am proud to say we survived not one but two Drake Shakes,” Murphy wrote. “If you’re lucky, you get the ‘Drake Lake.’ If you’re like us, you get the ‘Drake Shake’ with 35-foot waves.”