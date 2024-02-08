Man arrested for peddling business cards with free cocaine samples stapled on

A Canadian man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly peddling business cards with free samples of cocaine, police said.

Seyyed Amir Razavi, 30, is charged with trafficking a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

The investigation began on Christmas Eve after officers patrolling a casino in Calgary became aware of a business card that had been handed out to patrons.

ALL ROADS ‘LEAD BACK TO FENTANYL’: CITY OVERRUN WITH DRUGS SEES PROGRESS AFTER OVERWHELMED POLICE GET NEW HELP

Calgary police said the card included the name “Alex Lee” and had a small bag of suspected cocaine.

Investigators pursued evidence throughout January to track down the suspect who went by the alias “Alex Lee.”

On Saturday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a white 2020 Toyota Tundra and arrested the driver. Police conducted a search warrant on the vehicle and a residence off of Beaconsfield Place N.W.

The search yielded the following items: nearly 60 grams of cocaine divided into more than 50 baggies, a digital scale with drug residue, $1,280 in cash, and business cards with the name “Alex Lee” written on them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Per the Calgary Herald, Razavi was released from custody and is due back in court on Feb. 26.