Man dies after falling from Tate Modern art gallery in London, police say

A man died on Friday after falling from the Tate Modern art gallery in London, a popular tourist spot.Metropolitan Police and ambulance crews responded to the incident, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.Tate Modern announced the closure of the gallery for the remainder of the day as a gesture of respect.

The Metropolitan Police force said officers and ambulance crews were called to the gallery at about 10:45 a.m. A man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the death was being treated as “unexpected” but not suspicious.

Tate Modern said it would remain closed for the rest of the day “as a mark of respect.”

“All our thoughts are with the person’s family and friends at this time,” the gallery said in a statement.

Set in a former power station on the south bank of the River Thames, the gallery sees more than 5 million visitors a year.

In 2019, a 6-year-old French boy suffered severe and life-changing injuries after being thrown from the open-air 10th-floor viewing platform at the gallery. An 18-year-old man, who did not know the boy, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was sentenced to at least 15 years in prison.