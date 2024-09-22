Man dies in freak accident involving frozen hamburgers: ‘Difficult to hear’

WARNING: This article contains graphic details

British officials recently determined the shocking and tragic way that a Welsh man died last year.

The Western Telegraph reported that Barry Griffiths, 57, died after accidentally knifing himself while separating frozen burgers in June 2023. Officials announced the results of the investigation at a coroner’s court hearing on Monday.

Griffiths, a resident of Llandrindod Wells, had been trying to separate the frozen burgers with a knife when he stabbed himself in the stomach. During Monday’s hearing, coroner Patricia Morgan said Griffiths had reduced mobility in one of his arms after a stroke, which likely led to the freak accident.

Tragically, Griffiths’ body remained in his apartment for several days after his death. Morgan noted that Griffiths “[had a] relatively private life with limited contact with others,” which was why it took over a week for police to conduct a wellness check.

Griffiths’ body was found in his bed on July 4, 2023. According to the Western Telegraph, his phone was last active on June 23, and his laptop was used on June 24.

Griffiths also suffered from atherosclerosis, which meant that his arteries were clogged with plaque. That condition, which restricted blood flow to his heart, also contributed to his death, according to Morgan.

Officials initially thought that his death might be a suicide or murder. According to Deputy Chief Inspector Jonathan Rees, officials eventually came to the conclusion that the cause of death was “an accident solely involving Mr. Griffiths.”

“The bottom drawer of the freezer had been left open and pulled forward in a position to access food items,” Rees explained, per the Western Telegraph. “On the work surface in the kitchen adjacent to the fridge freezer were two uncooked burgers, a knife and a tea towel.”

“The wound to the abdomen would have been approximately the height of the work surface,” he added. “My hypothesis at that stage was that Mr Griffiths was attempting to separate frozen burgers using a knife.”

During the hearing, Morgan told Griffiths’ family members that she understood that the “evidence is difficult to hear and traumatic.”

“Thank you for your patience while the investigation was ongoing,” Morgan was quoted as saying. “I express my condolences at this difficult time.”

