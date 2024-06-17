Man killed after getting electrocuted in seaside resort hot tub

An El Paso, Texas, man vacationing at a private resort in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico, has died after getting electrocuted in a hot tub on Tuesday, according to reports.

A local NBC station in El Paso reported that the Mexican State of Sonora General Prosecutor’s Office said the man, only identified as 43-year-old Jorge N., and another person, Lizeth, N., were at the Sonoran Sea Resort and in a hot tub just after 10 p.m.

The prosecutor’s office said possible wiring failure may have caused Jorge to get electrocuted, while Lizeth reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries.

Lizeth was taken to a nearby hospital where she was reportedly informed she suffered from burns consistent with electric shock.

She was then transported back to the U.S., where she was listed in critical condition, the general prosecutor’s office said.

During the investigation, investigators spoke with someone who is familiar with Jorge and Lizeth, who said she saw the two of them were not moving in the hot tub.

The witness also reportedly told investigators she attempted to get into the hot tub after discovering the couple was non-responsive, but she was shocked.

The witness told investigators that was the moment she called for help.

The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Sonora is investigating the matter.