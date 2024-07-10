Manhunt in UK for suspect with crossbow ends after wife, 2 daughters of BBC commentator killed in home

A manhunt came to an end on Wednesday in north London, for a man believed to be armed with a crossbow after three women, later identified as the wife and two daughters of the BBC commentator John Hunt, were killed inside a suburban home.

Kyle Clifford, 26, was identified as the suspect in the triple murder, which is believed to have involved a crossbow and other weapons, Hertfordshire Police said.

After an extensive search, police tracked Clifford to the Enfield area in North London.

Police said Clifford was found with injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment. Police also added no shots were fired by law enforcement.

“Following extensive [inquiries], the suspect has been located and nobody else is being sought in connection with the investigation at this time,” Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said. “This investigation is moving at pace and formal identification of the victims is yet to take place. The premature naming of potential victims has caused great upset to the family when they should’ve been given the space to come to terms with their sudden loss.”

An investigation has led detectives to believe that Clifford was known to the victims.

The BBC confirmed that the victims were Carol Hunt, wife of BBC commentator John Hunt, and two of their daughters. Police said the ages of the victims were 25, 28 and 61.

John Hunt is BBC radio’s main horse racing commentator, having covered the world-famous Grand National and The Derby. He had just returned home on Tuesday evening from reporting at Lingfield Park racecourse, just south of London, when he found the bodies, according to British media.

Paramedics and police raced to save the victims, but they were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

While police have not disclosed whether there was any relationship between the victims and Clifford, who is from London, the British media have described him as an ex-boyfriend of one of the daughters.

The BBC reported that Clifford briefly served in the British army in 2022. No other details were immediately available.

Laurence Brass, a local councilor who lives nearby, told the BBC that he was home watching football on television when a helicopter landed on the lawn outside.

“We’re very shocked; we’re not used to this in this area – it’s a typical leafy, British suburb,” Brass said.

Although Clifford has been captured, police encourage anyone with information or footage of the incident to contact them directly through an information portal set up by the department.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.