Massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake rocks Burma, Thailand causing buildings to collapse

A massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake rattled Burma and Thailand Friday, causing buildings to collapse as people scrambled for safety.

The massive earthquake shook across almost every region of the country and aftershocks were reportedly felt in India and China.

The aftershock was reported to have been 6.4 magnitude and was also felt 12 minutes later, the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

AMERICA’S MOST EXPENSIVE NATURAL DISASTERS IN RECENT DECADES

IS THE EAST COAST ON THE BRINK OF A MAJOR EARTHQUAKE — AND ARE WE PREPARED?

“We have started the search and going around Yangon to check for casualties and damage. So far, we have no information yet,” a Burmese fire official told Reuters.

Possible casualties are not yet known.

Meanwhile, dozens are missing, and rescue teams are currently forming to search for survivors, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC).

Further reports of damage were not immediately available from Burmese, which has for years been embroiled in a civil war.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There are reportedly 188 people injured so far in Tibet on the Chinese side of the border, reports the official Xinhua News Agency.

Reuters contributed to this report.