Massive Hong Kong fire consumes skyscraper under construction, raining burning embers onto street

A skyscraper erupted into flames in Hong Kong early Friday, local time.

The fire broke out after midnight in Tsim Sha Tsui at the site of an under-construction skyscraper in one of the city’s shopping districts.

13 HOSPITALIZED AFTER FIRE ERUPTS AT HONG KONG’S WORLD TRADE CENTER

Embers and burning debris rained down on the streets below as firefighters attempted to control the inferno.

Photos and videos from the scene show the skyscraper engulfed in flames, and the sound of explosions from within the structure have been reported.

Two bystanders were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital with injuries — their current condition is unknown.

The construction site is the former location of the defunct Mariners’ Club, opened by Hong Kong Gov. David Trench in 1967.

The old club building was demolished in 2018 and will be replaced with the 42-story Kimpton Hotel.

The future skyscraper — now damaged by the disastrous fire — was expected to boast 500 rooms across 340,000 square feet of interior space.