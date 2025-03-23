Massive Russian drone attack kills 7 in Ukraine ahead of US peace talks

Russia launched a massive drone attack targeting Kyiv and other major cities in Ukraine overnight on Sunday, killing at least seven people.

The attack comes just days before Ukrainian and Russian delegations are set to meet for indirect peace talks with the U.S. in Saudi Arabia. The U.S. will mediate the talks and meet with representatives separately.

Ukraine’s air force says Sunday’s attack from Russia involved 147 drones, 97 of which were shot down and another 25 failed to reach their targets.

The attack killed three people in the nation’s capital of Kyiv, including a 5-year-old child. At least 10 others were wounded.

Ukrainians at the scene of the attacks in Kyiv surveyed the damage done to their homes and neighborhoods on Sunday morning. Many were disparaging of the upcoming ceasefire talks, pointing to the burned out homes destroyed in the drone attack, saying these were more indicative of Russia’s true intentions.

In an old multistory building on Kyiv’s left bank that was damaged in the overnight attack, Dmytro Zapadnya, 37, said he had no faith in Russia upholding any ceasefire agreement.

“There is no point in signing anything (with Russians), because it will not be worth the cost of paper where you put this signature. Well, the only thing that is not very pleasant is that now the United States seems to have little understanding of our situation,” he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement that attacks such as the one in Kyiv were a daily occurrence for Ukraine.

“This week alone, more than 1,580 guided aerial bombs, almost 1,100 strike drones and 15 missiles of various types were used against our people,” he said. “New solutions are needed, with new pressure on Moscow to stop both these strikes and this war.”

WHAT’S NEXT IN THE RUSSIA, UKRAINE CEASEFIRE TALKS?

Ukrainian officials are set to meet with the U.S. a day ahead of the negotiations in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report