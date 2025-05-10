Men guilty of felling much-loved British ‘Sycamore Gap’ tree

Two men were found guilty on Friday of cutting down Britain’s ‘Sycamore Gap’ tree two years ago, felling the much-loved landmark whose dramatic silhouette had featured in a Hollywood movie in what prosecutors described as a “moronic mission”.

The sycamore, estimated to be almost 200 years old, stood at the centre of a dramatic dip in the landscape alongside the historic Hadrian’s Wall in northern England, making it a popular spot for photographers, hikers and even marriage proposals.

2 MEN CHARGED WITH FELLING 150-YEAR-OLD ‘ROBIN HOOD’ TREE IN ENGLAND

Such was its fame that it featured in the 1991 film “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves” and its felling in September 2023 provoked widespread grief and anger.

Prosecutor Richard Wright told jurors at Newcastle Crown Court last month that Daniel Graham, 39, and Adam Carruthers, 32, were responsible for the “mindless vandalism”, expertly and deliberately cutting it down with a chainsaw.

The felling also caused damage to part of Hadrian’s Wall, built by the Romans almost 2,000 years ago and now a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Graham and Carruthers, who travelled to the site in the Northumberland National Park from their homes in the Carlisle area, about 25 miles away, had denied any involvement. But they were convicted of two counts of criminal damage.

The men will be sentenced on July 15.

“For over a century, Sycamore Gap has been an iconic natural landmark in the north east of England, bringing immeasurable joy to those visiting the area,” Chief Crown Prosecutor Gale Gilchrist said.

“In just under three minutes, Graham and Carruthers ended its historic legacy in a deliberate and mindless act of destruction.”

During the trial, the jury was shown a video of their “moronic mission”, filmed on Graham’s mobile phone, which showed grainy footage of what appeared to be the iconic tree being cut down.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The prosecution said the men had taken a wedge of the tree as a trophy and messages they sent to each other afterwards showed they had been “revelling” in the worldwide reaction to the incident. No explanation has been given for their actions.

The National Trust, a heritage conservation charity which looks after the site, said last August there were signs of life at the base of the tree, giving hope it might live on.