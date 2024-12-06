Metal detectorist uncovers fragment of Viking sword in the Netherlands

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

A metal detector led to a “first of its kind” ancient discovery in the Netherlands.

The finding turned out to be a 10th-century Viking sword fragment, the Fries Museum and the Fryske Akademy announced in a press release.

On May 3, 2024, Sander Visser was exploring farmland near Witmarsum, Netherlands, with his metal detector.

While scouring the land, something caused his metal detector to sound.

After digging a little less than eight inches into the ground, Visser was met with an ancient object that was instantly recognizable to him as part of a pommel.

One distinct feature of the pommel that made it recognizable was the decoration displayed upon it.

Wild boar heads were on each end, which symbolized strength and courage in Viking culture, and were also connected with combat and protection, according to the press release.

This ancient discovery serves as a strong piece of evidence to support the part modern-day Friesland had in connecting Viking networks, according to the press release.

“This extraordinary find shows that there is still a lot to discover about the Viking Age in Frisia, an area larger than present-day Friesland, about which we have learned a lot through research in recent years,” Dr. Nelleke IJssennagger-van der Pluijm, director of the Fryske Akademy and an expert on Frisia and the Viking world said, per the press release. “Because this beautiful pommel cap is the first of its kind to be found in the Netherlands, it enriches our understanding of the contacts between Frisia and the Viking world in Scandinavia and the British Isles, and adds a new dimension to our historical knowledge.”

The significant discovery is just the beginning of a long road of research to learn more about the history behind the Viking artifact.

The Fries Museum and the Fryske Akademy are collaborating in their study of this artifact, with more insight planned for publishing at the end of 2025, according to the press release.

“By combining our areas of expertise, we can study this find from various angles, namely from the Frisian context, the Viking world, and from sword traditions,” said Dr. Diana Spiekhout, curator of Middle Ages and Mount Culture at the Fries Museum said, per the press release.

Discoveries made with the help of a metal detector have popped up around the globe.

At the end of 2023, a group called the Teignbridge History Finders discovered a hoard of 21 ancient coins that they named the Okey Hoard in Devon, England.

Back in September 2019, an archaeologist named George Ridgway collected over 680 ancient gold and silver coins with his metal detector in Suffolk.