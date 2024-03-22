Mexican authorities find 10 dead, burned bodies in vehicle near US border

Investigators in the northern Mexico border state of Nuevo León said Thursday they have found at least ten dead, burned bodies in a vehicle on a roadway near the industrial hub of Monterrey.

State prosecutors said they initially found a body and three skulls inside a burned out vehicle in the township of Pesqueria, just outside Monterrey.

But later they found four other bodies, human bones and two more skulls nearby. Investigations were underway to determine exactly how many victims there were, and how they died.

In the early 2000s, Monterrey was ravaged by violence from the old Zetas cartel, but had become calmer. A splinter group of that cartel, the Cartel of the Northeast, remains in control of the border city of Nuevo Laredo, in the neighboring state of Tamaulipas.